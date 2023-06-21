BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston police were investigating the fraudulent enrollment of an adult woman who used falsified identification and paperwork to register as a high school student over the academic year, according to a letter from the Boston Public Schools superintendent obtained by 5 Investigates.

Sources tell 5 Investigates the woman is in her 30s.

According to the letter, at various points during the 2022-2023 school year, the woman attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms.

The district says a Boston Public Schools staff member noticed irregularities in the paperwork on file and reported it to district leadership, who contacted Boston Police.

A Boston police report says red flags were raised by administrators at English High School on June 14.

According to the report, a man who was not identified went to the school and told administrators that he would be withdrawing his daughter because of the bullying she was allegedly receiving.

The police report said school officials found the decision odd since the woman was enrolled at the school less than a week earlier.

“Concerned that there may be some sort of custodial issue with the parents, the school began to ask from the district all of the enrollment paperwork,” the police report said. “It was when looking through the paperwork that a school administrator had noticed that one of the forms submitted for enrollment was not right.”

“While the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing, school officials have not identified any incidents of harm to students or staff,” the letter obtained by 5 Investigates says. “At this time families of students who may have interacted with this individual are being contacted directly by school staff and investigators.”

Police said the person has been discharged and ordered to stay away from Boston Public Schools facilities.

“I am deeply troubled that an adult would breach the trust of our school communities by posing as a student,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a written statement. “This appears to be a case of extremely sophisticated fraud. As soon as BPS personnel identified irregularities with the student’s enrollment, the case was referred to the Boston Police who are now undertaking a criminal investigation.”

