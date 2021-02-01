Adorable video shows pandas playing in snow at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A couple of giant pandas made sure to enjoy the heavy snow in the Northeast.

The Smithsonian National Zoo shared videos of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoying the snowfall.

The pandas could be seen sliding down a snow-covered hill and doing somersaults in the snow.

More than a foot of snow is forecasted for the Northeast part of the country as a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast moves through the area.

