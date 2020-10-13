Adorable video shows Maryland toddler imitating inflatable Halloween decoration

A video of a young boy mimicking the moves of an inflatable Halloween decoration has gone viral.

According to Fox 13, Lindsay Ball and her 3-year-old son Orin took a stroll around their Maryland neighborhood when they came across a neighbor’s Halloween display.

In the display was a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man modeled after Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Orin seemed to be mesmerized by the display and began imitating the decoration’s movements.

“He’s always been a character and a complete clown, so him imitating Jack wasn’t really a surprise or unusual,” Ball said.

Ball captured the adorable moment on video. That video has since gone viral.

“He had been doing it for a good while when I finally decided to pull out my phone and record it, because I thought my parents and in-laws would get a kick out of it,” Ball said. “As a family, we love to laugh, and we’re so happy that Orin’s dance moves have brought a smile to so many people’s faces!”

