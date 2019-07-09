Adorable video shows baby giraffe taking first steps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A baby giraffe took its first steps and the moment was caught on camera.

Video shows the wobbly calf as it stands up to move its legs.

The calf slides down a few times before it finally finds its footing.

The baby giraffe was born Friday, July 5 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Zoo Officials are working to determine the gender of the calf, and the calf will be named within the next month.

