Adorable video of father teaching 1-year-old son different letters goes viral

(WSVN) - A video of a father teaching his 1-year-old son the difference between the letters M and W has gone viral.

Pedro Moore uploaded a video showing himself teaching his son Winston the difference between M and W.

Winston is seen in a fit of giggles as his father exclaims “M” and “W” while holding a foam cutout of the corresponding letter.

As Moore yells out the letter, a laughing Winston is seen repeating his father while holding up his own foam letter.

“Visuals are great, he loves his giant foam letters and when he was an infant he would only be sparked by the abc song!!! That sparked it all,” Winston’s parents said in an Instagram comment. “He knows the alphabet, animals and sounds, and can count to 10.”

The adorable moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral on Instagram after being to posted to both of Winston’s parents’ profiles and a profile created for Winston himself.

