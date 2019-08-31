Adorable video of dad giving daughter pedicure goes viral

(WSVN) - An adorable video showing a dad giving his baby girl a pedicure has gone viral.

Jimmy Howell shared video showing him giving his 9-month-old daughter Kensley a pedicure.

Howell is seen clipping his daughter’s toenails and making sounds, eliciting a big smile from his daughter.

Along with being a dad, Howell is a firefighter with the New York City Fire Department.

He is also featured in the FDNY’s 2020 Calendar of Heroes for the month of March.

