(WSVN) - Zoo keepers welcomed a new member in a London zoo on New Year’s day.

Nova, a two-toed sloth, was seen clinging to its mother, which is natural for a baby sloth to do as they stay holding onto its mother until they develop the muscles needed to swing onto trees.

Zookeepers won’t know the baby’s sex until confirmed by vets.

After about one year, Nova’s claws will grow up to four inches and be ready to branch out on their own.

Fun fact: Nova means new in Latin.

