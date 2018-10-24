Adopted dog returned to animal shelter for being ‘too good’

PHOENIX (WSVN) — Often times, pets are returned to animal shelters because they are considered a handful, or are too hard to train. But in this case, one dog was returned for actually being “too good.”

According to the Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA, the 1-year-old Siberian Husky/American Staffordshire Terrier mix named Binx was brought back to the shelter within 48 hours after he was adopted because his owners “wanted more of a challenge.”

The shelter says Binx is potty-trained, good with kids and pets and fun to play with.

“I can’t get anything done here at the shelter because everyone is petting me, telling me what a good boy I am, and taking me for walks,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post in Binx’s voice. “So if you’re ready for a handsome, well-mannered pup, here I am!”

According to KPNX, the shelter said they’ve already received multiple inquiries about Binx.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.