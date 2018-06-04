Admitted pedophile who is pro-incest, pro-rape running for Congress

(WSVN) - An admitted pedophile with pro-incest and pro-rape views is running for Congress.

Nathan Larson, 37, is currently running for the 10th Congressional Seat in Northern Virginia, the Washington Post reports. Larson says he is running as an “independent libertarian,” even though the Libertarian Party of Virginia expelled him in 2017.

Larson reportedly believes in a patriarchal system with women being subservient to men. He also supports abolishing age restrictions for marriage and laws against marital rape.

Larson says he also believes incest should be legalized — within the context of a marriage. According to the Post, Larson claimed that white supremacy is a “system that works,” that Hitler was a “good thing for Germany.”

According to a 2015 report from the Colorado Springs Independent, Larson, who has a young daughter, admitted to having sexual feelings toward both adults and children.

A jury ultimately ruled Larson would make an unfit parent, and custody of his daughter was granted to the girl’s maternal grandparents. Larson claims he has only met the child once during a supervised visit with a social worker.

The congressional candidate also confirmed several sources that he was the creator of two now-defunct websites with chat rooms that served as gathering places for people with similar views to his.

In 2009, Larson also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the President. He served 16 months in federal prison and three years of supervision upon his release.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.