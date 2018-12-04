Additional 5 million pounds of ground beef recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WSVN) - An additional 5 million pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced that an additional 5,156,076 pounds of ground beef products, produced and packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7, has been recalled.

This recall is an expansion of a recall from Oct. 4, where 6.5 million pounds of ground beef was recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

Officials fear that some of the meat may be frozen and stored in the freezer.

The FDA said the product should be thrown away or taken back to the place of purchase.

Investigators said that so far, 246 people in 26 states have gotten sick.

For a full list of items included in the recall, click here. For a look at all of the product labels, click here.

