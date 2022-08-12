(WSVN) - Horror and heartbreak on a New York City street when a carriage horse collapsed in the blistering heat.

Onlookers were horrified as the animal laid helpless for nearly an hour.

Animal activists raised concerns over carriage rides and renewed calls to end this city attraction.

“I don’t know who could watch that video and think that is okay in the year 2022,” said Eric Bottcher, a New York City council member.

It happened Wednesday in the Hells Kitchen section of manhattan.

The video showed a 14-year-old horse named Ryder lying motionless on the ground.

New York City police officers placed a pillow under his head and cooled him down with a spray hose, but before police arrived bystanders saw a sickening sight.

Video shared by a new york city elected official, Robert Holden, appeared to show Ryder’s handler hitting and dragging him in an effort to bring him to all fours.

But tell me more about how well this industry cares for its horses. https://t.co/URwfI4hgCQ — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) August 11, 2022

The video sparked outrage.

Animal rights activists and local officials held a protest on Thursday to push for council members to pass legislation to end horse-drawn carriages.

The PETA director of outreach communications, Ashley Byrne, spoke at the gathering.

“New Yorkers are tired of seeing horses collapsing, dying, being worked while they’re sick, being dragged through the streets emaciated,” said Byrne. “We’re tired of it. We’re tired of going viral for all the wrong reasons.”

One bill was recently proposed in the city.

“It would take the horse off the streets and replace them with cruelty-free electric carriages,” said Byrne. “This would be a win for everyone.”

As for Ryder, with the help of New York City police, he eventually got to his feet and was examined by an equine veterinarian.

He is said to be in stable condition.

“The time has long since passed for us to transition away from this industry,” said Bottcher. “We need to sit down and come up with a plan to do it in a way that works for the workers and treats our fellow sentient beings, these beautiful animals, with the kindness that they deserve.”

At this point, there has been no word if the horse’s handler will face any charges.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.