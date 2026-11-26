(CNN) — Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton sat side by side on a park bench in Arizona this Tuesday, gaming out logistics.

They have a lot on their plates: Scheduling Thanksgiving celebrations with each of their growing families, fielding interviews with eager reporters and working with Lifetime writers on a movie about their endearing story.

Dench and Hinton insist they’re just two ordinary people, but ever since an accidental text message brought the once-strangers together, setting off more than a decade’s worth of Thanksgiving celebrations, America has exalted them to minor celebrity status.

It started back in 2016, when an invitation to Dench’s family Thanksgiving dinner, intended for one of her grandchildren, ended up on Hinton’s phone.

The then-17-year-old high school senior sent back a selfie and a cheeky response, asking if he could still have a plate. To his surprise, Dench told him to come on over. He did just that, and Dench, along with her husband, Lonnie, welcomed the teenager to their Phoenix-area home with open arms.

That Thanksgiving, America was on the heels of a racial reckoning amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, a new political era with the election of Donald Trump and the nation’s deadliest mass shooting yet at Florida’s Pulse nightclub.

People were hungry for some feel-good news — and Dench and Hinton served it up.

The pair have since celebrated nearly every Thanksgiving together — and then some. Some years, the usual cast of characters gathered around the table. Other times, an empty seat took the place of where loved ones used to sit. And occasionally, new faces joined the mix. Dench and Hinton have seen each other through life’s peaks and valleys, like Lonnie’s passing from complications due to Covid-19 in 2020, Dench’s bout with breast cancer in 2024 and Hinton’s recent marriage.

And the public has come along for the ride. The cohort of media never fails to knock on their door, eager to deliver a rare good news story to audiences that delight in the unlikely and enduring friendship. They’ve even been offered sponsorships from major brands.

And this year, movie producers came knocking, too. Dench and Hinton have partnered with Lifetime on a movie about their story, set to come out around next Thanksgiving.

“The first year when it all happened, I thought we’ll have that 15 minutes of fame, like everybody gets, and then everybody will forget about it,” Dench told CNN. “It really surprises both of us that every year the media comes back.”

But the two have families and full lives packed in between each year’s celebration, and they’re still grappling with their status as public figures.

“My friends always tell me, ‘Hey, you’re an influencer. You should post more. You should let people know what’s going on with your life,’” Hinton told CNN.

But he prefers to focus on real-world ventures, including a nonprofit aimed at helping young people get involved with sports, learn life skills and explore career and college opportunities that too often feel out of reach.

He’s calling it “Bounce Back,” a nod to both his days as a youth basketball coach and his wife’s work in behavioral health care, helping people come back from mental health and addiction struggles.

Hinton is hopeful he can use the attention he and Dench have garnered to help lessen the burden on families just trying to get by as the cost of living continues to climb. Families are contending with hiked-up prices for Thanksgiving dinner and travel this holiday season — and it’s not the only marker of changing times.

This year saw plenty of curveballs. Artemis II went to the moon. Millions of fans celebrated the marriage of the close, personal friend who penned the breakup anthems of their youth. AI made leaps that both amazed and frightened the tech industry. And Texas, Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina went blue.

Dench is also looking toward a new chapter. With her 70th birthday on the horizon, she’s recognizing there’s a lot of life left to live.

“I’m learning that just because I’m a senior citizen now, it doesn’t mean my life is over,” Dench said.

She’s reaching out and making friends with like-minded people. Recently, she’s been getting together with other women in her neighborhood to make no-sew quilts to donate to cancer patients. She knows firsthand how cold chemotherapy sessions can get, and now that she’s cancer free, she wants to give back.

“I’ve just learned in life that you start somewhere — and I’m just always amazed on where I end up because it’s always a surprise — and so I don’t have an exact plan,” Dench said. “I’m just moving forward.”

That commitment to pushing onward, despite life’s challenges, is perhaps why Dench and Hinton’s story continues to resonate with an ever-evolving America.

Dench and Hinton’s annual celebration has remained a constant — and a reminder that even in the tough years, next Thanksgiving always comes around.

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