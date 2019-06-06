Accident involving 20 cadets at West Point training site

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a carrier vehicle at West Point overturned in an accident involving at least 20 cadets at a training site.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the Thursday morning crash at the U.S. Military Academy.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

West Point officials confirmed there was an accident near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place. They provided no details on the crash.

There was no official confirmation of reports of multiple injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.