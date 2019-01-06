CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped dozens of Haitian migrants at sea.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant spotted the migrants’ 40-foot freighter about 26 miles north of Cap-Haitien, at around 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said approximately 70 migrants were had embarked on the illegal voyage.

The Hiatian Coast Guard was contacted shortly thereafter. They arrived a few hours later to return the migrants home.

