There is growing concern over some countertop ovens.
According to the U.S. Consumer Prosuct Safety Commission, around 1.4 million Oster French door countertop ovens are being recalled due to a burn hazard.
Officials warned users that the oven doors may malfunction and close unexpectedly, causing a burn hazard.
If you have one of those ovens, it is recommended to stop use and contact the maker of the appliance for a free repair kit.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.