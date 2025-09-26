There is growing concern over some countertop ovens.

According to the U.S. Consumer Prosuct Safety Commission, around 1.4 million Oster French door countertop ovens are being recalled due to a burn hazard.

Officials warned users that the oven doors may malfunction and close unexpectedly, causing a burn hazard.

If you have one of those ovens, it is recommended to stop use and contact the maker of the appliance for a free repair kit.

