(WSVN) - In the digital age, it’s important to keep track of important files, but for many older Americans, they simply don’t know how.

Most hospitals and doctors’ offices use online portals to help patients manage appointments, track test results and pay bills, but it can be overwhelming for those who are not tech-savvy.

Now AARP is offering free courses to help older patients use those portals and protect their identity online.

“A lot of it is understanding what’s there and what you can take advantage of. People use them for setting up their appointments,” said Tom Kamber, AARP’s Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services. “The best place for them is storing in the Cloud with password protections.”

It’s recommended to share access with loved ones like a spouse or child.

