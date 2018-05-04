AAA will tow you home for free this Cinco de Mayo weekend

(WSVN) - AAA is reminding drivers not to drive home impaired over the Cinco de Mayo weekend. Drivers in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee can take advantage of the Tow-to-Go program, sometimes called “Tipsy Tow.”

AAA will take the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if the driver believes he or she is too impaired to drive. The service will be available from Friday, May 4 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 6.

The company says the towing service is free for anyone, not just AAA members. However, they said it should be used as a last resort.

There are also alternatives to the AAA Tow-To-Go program: Drivers can select a designated driver for the day, ask a sober friend or family member to pick you up or use an Uber, Lyft or a taxi.

In 2014, there were 9,967 fatalities in crashes involving a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher, accounting for 31 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year, according to AAA.

For more information on the Tow-to-Go program, visit AAA’s website, or call (855) 286-9246.

