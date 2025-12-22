(WSVN) - If you’re planning to head home for the holidays, you are far from alone. This year is expected to break records no matter how you plan to travel.

The year 2025 is ending on a historic note. The American Automobile Association estimates a record-setting 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home.

“You’ve got this two-week period when people are coming and going during different times,” AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz said.

According to AAA, nearly 110 million people will drive, just over 8 million will fly and close to 5 million will take other forms of travel like buses or trains.

For those getting behind the wheel this holiday season, a basic rule of thumb: The sooner you leave, the better.

“Early mornings are the best. Those are the times that you’re going to have the lighter traffic. Also, you don’t have the buildup and more opportunities for there to be crashes or construction later in the day,” Diaz said.

If you’re heading to the airport, be proactive before pulling up to the front doors.

“Do everything you can before you get to the airport,” Melanie Fish, Vice President of Global Public Relations for Expedia, said. “Reserve that parking, check into that flight, prepay for checked baggage. It’s really going to save you time and heartache when you get there.”

As for those procrastinators who may still be looking for a last-minute bargain on a plane ticket, Fish said, “There’s always weird things going on with airfare, so you can probably find a cheap deal to fly, but is there value in that flight? Is the layover three times longer than it normally would be? Is it going to take you three times longer than it normally would be? Is it going to take you three times longer to get to your destination?”

