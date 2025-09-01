MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A record number of Americans are on the move, enjoying the last bit of fun in the sun before summer officially ends.

“Some people are either out of vacation days, out of money after the summer fun, or maybe their kids are back in school,” said Media Relations Manager Aixa Diaz.

Triple A predicts the transportation security administration will screen around 17 million people alone through the long weekend.

“I chose not to go to sleep so I’d make sure I wouldn’t miss my flight, thinking I was going to be slick so I am here early, early, early ” said a traveler.

Analysts expect cheaper gas prices will encourage many people to stay closer to home or at least in the U.S.

Among the top 10 destinations are Orlando and Miami.

“But for the people who are going out of town, our AAA booking data shows that people are going to Seattle because of Alaska cruises, Orlando for the theme parks and for the cruises that leave out of central Florida, and New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston,” said Diaz.

The cost of round trip flights in the U.S. are down 6%, hotel stays are down 11%, and gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are driving to your destination; Monday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. is slated to be one of the busiest periods of the holiday when people are heading home.

Triple A reported they responded to more than 383,000 calls from stranded drivers last year during Labor Day weekend and are stressing safety and preparedness this year.

“I always advocate for hitting the roads as early as possible. Get a goodnight sleep. Fill up the night before,” said Diaz.

Bad weather does pose a threat for travel plans as two of South Florida’s top airports are already seeing delays.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is reporting 13 delays, while Miami International Airport is reporting 13 deyalsy and three canceleation.

Travelers are advised to leave two hours before their scheduled departure and check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

