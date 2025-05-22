FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Millions of Americans are set to travel by road and by sky this Memorial Day weekend with an estimated increase of 1.4 million travelers than last year, making it a record-breaking travel holiday, according to the AAA.

AAA estimates roughly 45.1 million Americans will hit the the road or take flight for the long Memorial Day weekend—traveling over 50 miles for the from home.

Roughly 3.6 million will be traveling by plane, a 2% increase from last year. While this years’ air travel numbers aren’t recording breaking, they’re soaring above pre-pandemic levels by 12%.

With Miami International Airport anticipating more than 900,000 passengers over weekend, airport officials said, it’s best for all travelers to leave as early as possible.

“We are expecting some of our busiest Memorial Day weekends in recent history,” said Ralph Cutié, Director of Miami-Dade Aviation Department. “So we’re looking at an increase in passenger volume of about 900,000 plus passengers during that weekend, which will be an average of about 156,000 passengers daily. So we’re asking the public to please get to the airport early. We recommend being at the airport at least three hours before your flight time, making sure that you check-in online.”

Airport officials advise travelers, to pack lightly and follow TSA guidelines—including the 3-1-1 rule for liquids—seek alternate forms of transportation to and from the airport, and always monitor one’s flight status.

“Pack light, pack appropriately, make sure you don’t pack any prohibited items. We also recommend, when possible, take alternative methods of transportation to the airport, including Uber, Lyft, have a family member drop you off or take transit,” said Cutié.

While airports will endure long lines and waiting times, travel on the roads will not be much better as AAA projects 39.4 million Americans will travel by car this weekend, that’s an additional 1 million drivers compared to last year.

Gas prices hovers just above $3 around the country.

The national average gas price is $3.20

The Florida average gas price is $3.13

The Broward average gas price is $3.15

The Miami-Dade average gas price is $3.16

As far as the best times to get behind the wheel, AAA officials said, the worst holiday traffic will be in the afternoons and evenings. If driving on Thursday, it’s recommended that drivers should leave before 12 p.m., and those planning Friday departures should leave before 11 a.m.

“You want to leave as little the chance of possible because they’re so many things you can’t control when you’re on the road, other drivers, construction, the weather,” said an AAA spokesperson.

On Memorial Day, the firm predicts the worst travel times will be 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Officials said whether you are traveling by ground or air, give yourself extra time and be patient.

