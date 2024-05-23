(WSVN) - AAA predicts this Memorial Day travel period will be the busiest since 2005, with nearly 44 million people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home. Thursday is anticipated to be especially hectic on the roads.

“Thursday and Friday are work days for most people, so you’re going to have a mix of commuters, people just going to work, and travelers trying to hit the road,” said Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA.

AAA advised travelers to plan ahead to avoid rush hour.

“Have everything done ahead of time, so that means fill your tank the night before. Don’t wait until that morning of. Pack an emergency kit. Pack up the car the night before if possible. Try to avoid running those last-minute errands,” added Diaz.

For air travel, the Federal Aviation Administration predicts this will be the busiest Memorial Day period in 14 years. At Miami International Airport, American Airlines expects to serve more than 290,000 customers on over 2,000 flights between Thursday and May 28, with today expected to be the peak travel day of the weekend.

“People, when they travel these long holiday weekends, oftentimes, they’re not like the business traveler that sort of like moves quickly through security, so just keep that in mind and just give yourself extra time,” suggested Diaz.

Additionally, severe weather could impact travel plans. Even those who avoid severe weather en route may encounter recent storm damage at their destinations.

For return trips, AAA recommends avoiding the roads on Sunday and Monday afternoons, as these are the peak times for travelers heading home.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.