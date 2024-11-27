(WSVN) - AAA is launching its free “Tow to Go” service Wednesday evening, aiming to keep impaired drivers off the road during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The service will operate from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Dec. 2.

The program, offered for over 25 years, provides a confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Available to both AAA members and non-members, it is intended as a last-resort option for those who did not plan ahead.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said AAA – The Auto Club Group Spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The service comes as AAA anticipates record-breaking Thanksgiving travel, with an estimated 71.7 million Americans hitting the road.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that more than 830 people died in crashes involving impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday from 2017 to 2021.

Those needing assistance can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

AAA reminds travelers to plan for a designated driver in advance, as Tow to Go cannot be scheduled ahead of time and may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

