A young Indian woman died when her hair became trapped in a go-kart wheel

(CNN) — A 21-year-old woman has died in southern India after her hair got caught in the wheel of a go-kart she was driving, police in the city of Meerpet, Telangana state, told CNN.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening in the Gurram Guda area of Meerpet, while the victim was out with her family, Mahender Reddy, Police Inspector at Meerpet Station, told CNN.

Reddy told CNN that the woman’s helmet came off while she was in the go-kart, and her hair became tangled in the wheel shaft, which connected the tyres and the engine, located behind the seat.

The woman hit her head against the vehicle, sustaining a severe head injury, Reddy said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and moved to a private hospital on Thursday, where she died from her injuries.

The management of the go-karting track has been arrested under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, on suspicion of causing death by negligence. The track has also been closed as its operating license had expired, Reddy added.

This is not the first time India has seen an accident of this kind.

In 2018, a 28-year-old woman in the northern state of Haryana died after her hair became entangled in the wheel of a go-kart, local media reported.

