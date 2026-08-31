NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who stabbed two people was shot by officers in New York’s Times Square on Monday while brandishing two large knives, according to an official and bystander video.

The woman’s condition after the shooting was not immediately released by authorities, who were planning a news briefing.

The shooting happened adjacent to a New York Police Department substation, just outside One Times Square, the building that hosts the city’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. It is one of the most heavily touristed and policed spots in all of New York.

Videos posted on social media show a group of at least 10 officers gathered around the woman, who is holding two large kitchen knives. At least one officer appeared to try to subdue her with a Taser, but it did not incapacitate her, the video shows.

The video then shows the woman walking quickly toward the officers while waving the knives in front of her. As one officer backed up, he and at least two others pulled their handguns, and the sound of gunshots could be heard.

In the video, the woman fell to the ground, where an officer handcuffed her. Officers rolled her onto her back and rendered first aid.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal confirmed the stabbings in a post on the social platform X. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The NYPD closed part of 7th Avenue and warned the public to stay away from the area. Police tape cordoned off the area as a large group of law enforcement officers worked nearby.

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