(CNN) — A wildfire in the mountains north of Los Angeles continues to burn after it tore through thousands of acres and forced evacuations after igniting Thursday afternoon. It’s one of several notable fires in the West that have exhibited explosive growth in recent weeks, spurred by searing heat and dry, gusty wind.

The Canyon Fire started around 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday and had burned through more than 5,300 acres of land by Friday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has destroyed at least two structures, Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd told CNN Friday morning. It has been spreading east and is at 28% containment.

A majority of the fire’s extreme growth unfolded in just over an hour Thursday, burning an area bigger than a football field every two seconds. That rate of fire spread would burn through an area the size of New York City’s Central Park in less than 25 minutes.

Fire crews experienced a difficult fight Thursday night, when the blaze was 0% contained, but made some progress, Dowd said. “Throughout the night, we saw cooler temperatures and less winds and took advantage to increase our control lines.”

Firefighters were able to slow fire growth Friday “despite the challenging weather and terrain,” the LA County Fire Department said in an evening update.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, but are expected to make a full recovery, the fire department said.

The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru, a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest, and along the Ventura-Los Angeles county border, about 40 miles northwest of center city Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles County, many evacuation orders were downgraded Friday after authorities initially put 2,700 residences and 700 structures under an evacuation order, and another 14,000 residents and 5,000 structures under an evacuation warning, according to Dowd. Residents in Ventura County are also under evacuation orders, but those areas are sparsely populated, he said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, urged residents to evacuate in a statement Thursday.

“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed,” Barger said. “If first responders tell you to leave, go — without hesitation.”

Firefighters’ goals Friday will be to expand the control lines and “to test the control measures we put in place” Thursday, Dowd said.

Wildfires are a known danger in California, but hazardous fire-weather conditions are coming together more frequently as the world continues to warm due to fossil fuel pollution. At the same time, weather whiplash from climate change is also providing more tinder-dry fuels for the blazes to engulf.

The Canyon Fire is west of Castaic Lake, an area that saw 10,000 acres burned by the Hughes Fire in January. That blaze also spread rapidly due to gusty winds and dry vegetation, and put tens of thousands of people under evacuation alerts.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory Friday for the area around the fire until at 11 a.m. PT Sunday.

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far for much of the region as high temperatures hit or exceeded 100 degrees. Nearby Santa Clarita soared to 102 degrees Thursday afternoon while Los Angeles’ Van Nuys neighborhood reached 103 degrees.

The area will remain warmer than normal through the weekend with no chance of rain. Wind will also be a persistent issue, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph expected at times through much of the weekend.

West remains wildfire hot spot

The Canyon Fire comes shortly after a massive wildfire in Central California became the state’s largest wildfire of the year, threatening hundreds of homes and burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

The Gifford Fire had spread to just over 104,000 acres by Friday evening, crossing over into megafire status, and was 21% contained. Megafires such as the Gifford Fire are rare – about 3% of wildfires reach this scale – but they account for the majority of total acreage burned in the United States each year.

It grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted last Friday along State Route 166, forcing closures in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people. It has injured at least four people and its cause is still under investigation.

Smoke from the Gifford Fire has poured south and east into other parts of Southern California and Nevada, cratering air quality earlier this week. Las Vegas had its worst air quality in over two years on Monday as a result of the smoke.

Massive blazes are also burning in nearby states. Arizona’s Dragon Bravo Fire is still raging along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The megafire has grown to one of Arizona’s largest in history since a lightning strike set it off on the Fourth of July. It’s burned through dozens of structures, including a historic lodge, and become so intense that it’s created its own weather at times.

Utah’s Monroe Canyon Fire is the state’s largest of the year and had burned through nearly 65,000 acres as of Thursday.

Wildfire season in the US is far from over: The West will remain the major wildfire hot spot through at least September, forecasts from the National Interagency Fire Center show.

