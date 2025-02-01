PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A small plane has crashed in Northeast Philadelphia as crews respond to a fiery scene Pennsylvania’s governor said Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.”

The crash happened less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Philadelphia’s emergency management office said there was a “major incident” at the location of the crash site and that roads are closed in the area.

Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters).

A photo posted on the social platform X by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management showed a thick cloud of smoke in the sky near the Roosevelt Mall, where first responders were blocking traffic and onlookers crowded onto a street corner.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates air crashes, said it was gathering information about the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately have details on the crash.

