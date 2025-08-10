NEW YORK (AP) — Three people were wounded during a shooting at New York City’s iconic Times Square, police said Saturday.

One person was held in custody and questioned over the shooting, the New York Police Department said. No charges have been pressed yet.

Video on social media shows people running away from the scene, police surrounding a vehicle and attending to the wounded lying on the ground. Several people have been hospitalized, but their injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The shooting took place at 1:20 a.m. No details have been released so far on how it unfolded.

New York City has seen a remarkable drop in gun violence this year. Through Aug. 3, it has seen its fewest shootings in decades, down 23% so far since last year.

New York bans firearms from certain so-called sensitive locations such as public transportation, hospitals, schools and Times Square, and requires that handgun owners prove “good moral character.” The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to the state’s gun laws in April.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.