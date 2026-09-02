MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities were responding to a shooting in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon with multiple victims, including two police officers, according to officials.

The Minneapolis Police Department warned the public to stay away from the area.

Video posted to social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center. Officials warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood nearby.

No additional information was immediately released about the number of people wounded and their condition.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on social media that state officials are on the ground helping local law enforcement respond to the shooting.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth said she is praying for the victims of “this heinous crime.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the massive response of our brave law enforcement officers,” she said in a post on social media.

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