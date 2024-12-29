SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A plane has caught fire at a southern South Korean airport after its landing gear malfunctioned, officials said.

The emergency office said the fire was put out Sunday and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the plane at the airport in the southern South Korean city of Muan.

It said more than more than 170 people were aboard the plane.

