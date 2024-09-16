LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters were battling a pipeline fire in suburban Houston that sparked grass fires and burned power poles on Monday, forcing people in the surrounding neighborhood to evacuate.

The fire began at 9:55 a.m. in La Porte, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Video footage from KTRK showed a park near the fire had been damaged and firefighters pouring water on homes near the blaze.

Officials have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood area near the fire to evacuate, Lee Woodward, a La Porte city spokesperson said in an email.

“Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available,” Woodward said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.