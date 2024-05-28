(WSVN) - A California man is devastated and pleading for help locating his dog after being robbed at gun point.

“Whatever it takes to get Jennifer back, I’ll do whatever it takes,” said Felix.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, Mario Felix was on a walk with his wife and two of his french bulldogs near their California home. His wife had walked ahead when he said he was approached by a man holding a gun.

“And he turned around and he had this gun at me and he goes ‘Want the watch’,” said Felix.

Felix says the hooded suspect demanded his watch, wallet, and phone before turning his sight to the 2-year-old french bulldog, ‘Jennifer’.

“When I went to try to get Jennifer that’s when he put the gun closer to me,” he said.

A nearby surveillance camera showing the suspect getting into a car with at least three other people and driving off.

“They knew exactly what they were doing,” he said.

In the last several years police have investigated a series of french bulldog robberies in the area. The high cost of the dog makes them a target for thieves. Something Felix says he is well aware of, especially since his family has three french bulldogs.

“When we go out, we always take maze with us. I just thought it wasn’t going to happen here,” he said.

It all happened in front of Felix’s apartment complex.

He spent the day talking to neighbors and posting on social media. He says Jennifer is fixed and needs a special diet, along with medication.

“If not, she’s going to throw up, she’s not going to be the same. She’s going to get really bad. She’s going to get really worse. It’s not going to be a good thing,” he said.

For Felix dogs are more than just pets. He and his wife consider them their children, so he’ll do anything to get Jennifer back home.

“If they’re going to put a ransom, I’ll pay the ransom, if that’s going to make them happy then so be it, but whatever it takes to get Jennifer back. I’ll do whatever it takes,” he said.

The robbers also took Felix’s Rolex and his wallet, but his main concern is bringing home Jennifer safely.

Police continue their investigation.

