The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Israeli officials told The Associated Press that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in the attack, along with other high-ranking military officials.

Yet even if Iran’s top leaders were killed, regime change is not guaranteed.

Here is a look at Iran’s top political and spiritual leaders.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

In 1989, Khamenei became Iran’s supreme leader after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Khamenei played an important role in the movement that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in the 1979 revolution.

The 86-year-old Khamenei is Iran’s commander-in-chief, who has the final say on all policy and religious matters. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force that safeguards the Islamic Republic, answers directly to him.

Khamenei has been in charge during previous crackdowns on protesters in Iran. He recently said Iran was ready to retaliate against any American attack.

One of the first strikes Saturday hit near Khamenei’s offices. Two Israeli officials told AP he had died, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement and giving no further details. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Iran on Khamenei’s status.

President Masoud Pezeshkian

The president of Iran is broadly seen as a reformist. A former heart surgeon, Pezeshkian took office on July 28, 2024. The president is the second-highest ranking official in Iran, acting as the head of government that handles daily administration, economic policy and implements the Supreme Leader’s decrees.

Iranians elect a president and parliament for four-year terms.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s foreign minister is a longtime diplomat and was a key negotiator in the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal. He was appointed on Aug. 21, 2024.

Days before Saturday’s attack, Araghchi warned that a conflict with the U.S. would be “a devastating war” and reiterated Tehran’s interest in a peaceful solution ahead of this week’s high-stakes talks.

Khamenei Adviser on Public Policy Ali Larijani

Larijani hails from one of Iran’s most famous political families. A former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, he was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

In January, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Iranian officials, including Larijani, who were accused of repressing nationwide protests challenging Iran’s theocratic government.

The U.S. Treasury Department accused him of being one of the first officials to call for violence against Iranian protesters.

Chief Justice Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi

A conservative jurist and hard-line prosecutor, Mohseni Ejehi has been chief justice since 2021. He is widely regarded as a Khamenei loyalist.

Mohseni Ejehi was quoted by state media in January as saying that there would be “no leniency” for those behind the wave of unrest.

Head of Assembly of Experts Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani

Movahedi Kermani is the head of the 88-seat clerical body responsible for appointing the next Supreme Leader. The Assembly of Experts is Iran’s version of the Vatican’s College of Cardinals.

Secretary of Guardian Council Ahmad Jannati

Jannati is the de facto leader of Iran’s Guardian Council, a 12-member body that vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals it believes are incompatible with Iran’s Islamic theocratic system. It consists of six Islamic theologians and six legal experts.

The council can disqualify presidential candidates who are perceived as not being aligned with the Supreme Leader.

Khamenei’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Golpayegani

Golpayegani is an Islamic cleric and longtime confidant of Khamenei. He heads the Supreme Leader’s office.

Khamenei Adviser on International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati

A physician by training, Velayati was previously Iran’s foreign minister, and is a top adviser to Khamenei on international affairs. He is involved in the country’s nuclear policy.

Khamenei Adviser on Foreign Policy Kamal Kharazi

Kharazi is a trusted adviser to Khamenei on foreign policy, especially during the recent nuclear talks with Washington.

A former diplomat and foreign minister, Kharazi previously represented Iran at the United Nations. He has held numerous governmental, diplomatic and academic posts.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref

Aref is considered the highest-ranking reformist in the executive branch of Iran’s government. He serves as the primary deputy to the president and leads cabinet meetings when the president is absent. He liaises between the president and parliament.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

A former mayor of Tehran and Revolutionary Guard general, Ghalibaf was reelected parliamentary speaker on May 27, 2025. He is a conservative politician who was linked to student crackdowns in 1999 and 2003.

Tehran Friday Prayer Imam Ahmad Khatami

Khatami belongs to Iran’s 12-member Guardian Council and is an influential prayer leader and religious figure loyal to the Supreme Leader. He is a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts and has long been known for his hard-line views.

In January, Khatami called for the death penalty for protesters detained in a nationwide crackdown, and described those taking part in the unrest as “butlers” of Netanyahu and “Trump’s soldiers.”

Son of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei’s second-eldest son is a midranking cleric and the Supreme Leader’s rumored successor. He has close ties with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Mojtaba served in the armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war, and is said to wield influence behind the scenes as his father’s gatekeeper.

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Nasirzadeh became defense minister in 2024 after serving in leadership roles in Iran’s army and air force and was among the Iranian ministers who threatened retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East, including before last June’s U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Israel said on Saturday that he was killed in the war’s opening strikes that hit locations where military leaders were gathered. __

Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed.