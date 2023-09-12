(CNN) — A hiker struggling in brutal weather in an Alaska national park was rescued after being spotted asking for help on a webcam used to livestream bears, Explore.org said in a new release.

The sighting of the hiker on Dumpling Mountain in Katmai National Park and Preserve was reported last week by users of the philanthropic group’s website who were watching video from the wildlife camera. They notified site moderators after a “person looked into the camera lens and gave a thumbs down signal,” Explore.org said in a news release. “A few minutes later, the person returned to the camera and audibly asked for help,” the news release said.

The organization’s staff alerted park rangers, who sent out a search and rescue team, the National Park Service said in a news release. The hiker “was caught in windy and rainy conditions with poor visibility,” the park service said. “Park rangers found the hiker a few hours later, unharmed, and brought the hiker back to safety,” according to the news release.

Explore.org, which manages a live nature cam network and documentary film channel, said the man remained at the webcam site until park rangers arrived to offer him assistance.

“Bear Cam saves a hikers life!” the organization said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the rescue was made possible by “dedicated bear cam fans,” and “heroic rangers.”

Explore.org also shared a video that shows the man walking in front of the camera in heavy rain and then talking to the camera. Moments later, the hiker is seen walking along with two men identified by an Explore.org spokesperson as park rangers.

The organization is not releasing the hiker’s name, the spokesperson said, adding, “This is the first time our cameras have been used in a search and rescue operation.”

The Katmai National Park and Preserve is remote and cannot be accessed by car. It’s more than 250 miles southwest of Anchorage.

