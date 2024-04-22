(WSVN) - A group of migrants were saved out at sea when a cruise ship spotted them in the Gulf of Mexico.

The group was stuck on a rustic vessel out at sea when a Carnival Paradise ship was passing by.

The ship turned around and got everyone from the boat onboard.

They were checked out by doctors and then given food and water.

It’s unclear how many were onboard the vessel and where they came from.

