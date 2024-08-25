DAYTON, Ohio (AP/WSVN) — A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city early Friday, authorities said.

It’s not clear why the shootings occurred, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said, and no other injuries were reported. It’s believed that at least two shooters may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

The shootings were reported around 1 a.m., Johns said, adding that more than 30 rifle casings were recovered from the scene. The rounds were fired from the street toward the houses, which neighbor each other and were each struck by multiple shots.

The girl, identified by her father as Isabella Amor-Carlos, was in an upstairs bedroom when she was shot. The seventh grader’s father, Michael Nooks, and 11-year-old sister were also in the home at the time.

“I don’t understand. I just don’t understand and that’s it, that’s it, that’s the story. All of a sudden, three bullets go through her room, and now she’s gone,” said Nooks.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the other two homes when the shootings occurred, Johns said.

A statement from the school district reads in part, “This student was an important member of the Charity Adams community and will be greatly missed by both staff and students.”

Now this grieving family must prepare a funeral for their oldest daughter.

“I don’t cause no problems. My kids don’t cause any problems. My girl don’t cause any problems, so this is senseless. It’s completely and totally senseless,” said Nooks.

Amor-Carlos is the eighth juvenile to be killed by gunfire in Dayton this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.