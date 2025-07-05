An umpire suffering a heart attack at a Los Angeles baseball game was saved by a doctor in attendance.

An umpire suddenly collapsed near home plate in the middle of a baseball game on Thursday, which sparked panic.

“I feel like I got hit with a baseball bat and I lost the fight.” said the umpire, Jeff Hiserodt.

Hiserodt said he was suffering a heart attack.

His colleagues and some kids yelled out to the people in the bleachers for help.

“Basically someone said ‘is there a doctor’, and I sat there for a while and I was like, well…” said Jen Poole.

Luckily, Poole is a doctor, and happened to be in the bleachers. She sprang into action to save Hiserodt’s life.

She admits her uncertainty, due to the fact that she is not an emergency room doctor, and wasn’t specialized in resuscitating strangers.

“The adrenaline’s going, you’re second guessing if you’re doing the right thing. But you just know you have to help.” said Poole.

She’s captured on video wearing a green sweater and blue hat, running to Hiserodt on the field before performing life-saving measures.

“I was doing CPR for probably like seven to ten minutes,” said Poole. “Which is a really long time.”

“My joke to her is she’s not a big lady to get through all of this.” said Hiserodt.

Poole persisted in her efforts, and said she was able to get his heart going again multiple times.

Looking back at the footage, Hiserodt said he was in awe.

“Picked the legs up, started cutting this, and you can see her start giving directives,” said Hiserodt. “To acknowledge what’s happening and be the person that runs to the problem, to the fire… that’s rare in today’s day and age.”

Jeff said he died and came back to life because of Poole taking the lead.

“That’s very deep and that’s a lot and so I would just hope that I kept him going and he didn’t die.” said Poole.

Paramedics that arrived on the scene was to use a defibrillator on Hiserodt.

Hiserodt and Poole are now hoping this experience can serve as a way to inform people of the importance of CPR and for community spaces to have defibrillators.

“So that if things go wrong, we are able to support the people who are injured or hurt.” said Poole.

Hiserodt said that, at the end of the day, the ‘baseball gods’ weren’t done with him yet.

“I have some reason, some teachings to pass on,” said Hiserodt. “My love and my passion for the game to continue to pass on to the next generation is I assume why I’m still here.”

Hiserodt said his colleagues and other doctors also played a crucial role in saving his life, and thanked the entire team who worked on him.

