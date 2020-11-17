A couple wins the jackpot — after playing the same set of numbers for 26 years

(CNN) — Persistence pays.

After playing the same set of numbers for 26 years, one North Carolina couple finally hit the jackpot.

Terry Coggeshall of Durham and his wife took home over $366,000 last week after winning the Cash 5 jackpot.

“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” Coggeshall is quoted as saying in a statement from NC Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”

The couple came close to winning a few times in the past but never hit it big.

This time, Coggeshall purchased his lucky ticket from a grocery store in Chapel Hill.

When he arrived home, he and his wife watched together as the winning numbers were called.

“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching and she started screaming. She goes, ‘I won, I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!'”

The pair took home $259,425 after taxes.

Coggeshall, a delivery coordinator, plans to use the money toward retirement.

“It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement,” he said.

The odds of winning the cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

