A California woman dreamt she swallowed her engagement ring. Turns out she actually did it in her sleep

(CNN) — Jenna Evans was having one of those dreams that felt too real to be true.

The San Diego woman and her fiance, Bobby Howell, “were in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys,” Evans wrote in a Facebook post.

“(Bobby) told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it; so I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water,” Evans wrote.

Evans awoke Wednesday morning to find her engagement ring missing. While the 007-like setup was a dream, it turns out Evans actually swallowed her engagement ring — a story she detailed in the now-viral post that has over 57,000 shares on Facebook.

“We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults,” Evans wrote.

She and Howell then drove to urgent care where she had to explain to various doctors what happened.

“The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!” Evans wrote. “I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous.”

Doctors decided letting the ring pass through Evans naturally wasn’t the best option, something she’s thankful for. She told CNN affiliate KGTV she didn’t know if she could still appreciate the ring the same way, had she let nature run its course.

Evans ultimately had an upper endoscopy, a procedure where a doctor uses a flexible tube with a camera to see the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me,” Evans wrote.

Howell gave Evans her ring back Thursday, she wrote, and she promised not to swallow it again. She told KGTV she’s started taking it off at night.

“We’re still getting married and all is right with the world,” Evans wrote.

KGTV reported the couple plans to marry in Evans’ home state of Texas next May. The couple did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.