(CNN) — The body of a college student was recovered from the Grand Canyon after he fell 400 feet from the rim, the National Park Service said in a statement, as officials warned people to stay on trails – and the park separately urged visitors to limit outdoor activities because of extreme heat.

Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, of Hickory, North Carolina, was about a quarter-mile west of Pipe Creek Overlook on Wednesday morning when he fell, officials said.

The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the park service said.

The park service urged visitors to stay on “designated trails and walkways… a safe distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim.”

“We feel deep sadness due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Abel Mejia,” Indiana Bible College in Indianapolis posted on Facebook. “He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

On Thursday, the park issued a heat warning and advised people against hiking in the canyon. Park officials said people should limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the heat of the day.

A 69-year-old man from Texas died on June 29 while hiking in the heat.

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade,” the park service said. “Efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.”

Much of the Southwest experienced its warmest July on record and is having its warmest summer on record so far.

About seven deaths a week are reported at the country’s national parks, the park service says.

“In 2019, the NPS mortality rate was 0.11 death per 100,000 recreational visits, which is very low when compared to the 715 deaths per 100,000 people rate of the overall U.S. population,” it said.

