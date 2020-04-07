97-year-old WWII in quarantine shows off dance moves

MILWAUKEE (WSVN) — A World War II veteran in quarantine showed off his dance moves.

Chuck, a 97-year-old WWII Navy pilot demonstrated his dance moves in a video posted by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

The veteran can be seen jamming out to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” outside his Milwaukee home.

Since being posted to Twitter, the video has been viewed over one million times.

