(WSVN) - Some good news when it comes to the nationwide baby formula shortage. More than 95,000 tins of formula from Australia touched down in Los Angeles, Sunday.

It’s part of President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula initiative.

Suppliers said it’s enough to fill two million bottles. It’s expected to hit store shelves throughout the area in the next few days.

Meanwhile, federal records show none of the three biggest formula manufactures were inspected in 2020 because of the pandemic.

An inspection uncovered sanitation issues at the Abbott plant, which sparked the shortage earlier this year.

Congress is now pushing for plant inspections every six months instead of once a year.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.