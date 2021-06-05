NEAR HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WSVN) — A 94-year-old grandmother became the newest — and oldest — high school graduate in an Alabama county.

Grace Lee McClure Smith received her diploma from Hazel Green High School on Wednesday. She is the oldest person to graduate high school in the history of Madison County.

“I am so grateful. Thank you so much,” she said.

McClure Smith left school in 1942 at age 16 to marry her sweetheart, who was fighting in World War II.

“She never, ever mentioned regretting anything in life,” said Erin Wilson, the graduate’s granddaughter, “She would never take it back, ’cause she absolutely loved my grandfather, and that was just what she wanted to do, but I think this was very important to her.”

“It’s better late than never, isn’t it?” said McClure Smith.

Even though she left school, McClure Smith drove a school bus for 30 years.

