94-year-old woman beats coronavirus just in time to celebrate birthday

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A 94-year-old woman beat the coronavirus just in time to celebrate her birthday.

According to Fox 5, Jean Yancy is finally home after spending two weeks at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

“I’m starting to feel pretty good. Those dark days are gone,” she said.

Yancy was admitted to the hospital on March 11 after she contracted the virus at her assisted-living facility.

“When I first felt bad, I thought I was gonna die. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t see anything. I was in another world,” Yancy said.

Yancy added that she is grateful for the medical staff that took care of her during her stay and helped pull through.

“I just wanted to thank the nurses at Emory, particularly the girls on the 11th floor,” she said.

Yancy is now being cared for by her daughters, who are now looking forward to celebrating her 95th birthday on Friday.

“She told us she wants a vodka tonic for her birthday,” said Yancy’s daughter Dotty Bonds. “And yes ma’am she’s gonna get one. Maybe a little bitty one, but she’s gonna get one.”

Yancy’s advice to others battling the virus is to keep fighting.

“There is hope at the end of the tunnel and you just have to fight it. You just can’t give up, believe me.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.