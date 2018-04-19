911 operator found guilty of hanging up on emergency callers ‘thousands of times’

(WSVN) - A former 911 operator has been sentenced to prison after police said she hung up “thousands” of times on people attempting to call in for emergencies.

According to Fox News, 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams was found guilty on Wednesday of interference during emergency telephone calls by residents of Harris County, Texas.

The former operator had several “short calls,” the Houston Chronicle said, and prosecutors determined she hung up on thousands of callers. There was one instance in 2016 where an emergency caller told a news outlet that he witnessed two vehicles speeding on a highway in the same area where people had been killed by speeding weeks earlier.

The call, the man said, was dropped after a few seconds.

Court documents showed that Williams had taken this man’s call and said, “Ain’t nobody got time for this. For real.”

Williams was sentenced to 10 days in prison and 18 months probation.

