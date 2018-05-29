9-year-old raises $6,000 for sick brother selling lemonade

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.

Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan. The infant suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.

So on Saturday, Emery spent two hours at used truck dealership Southern Wheels in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #TeamDylan t-shirts. He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a Friday benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe site for his brother, currently in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Andrew told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that he wants to buy his baby brother a teddy bear along with paying his medical bills.

“I just want to help Dylan. He’s my baby brother,” Andrew said.

To donate to Dylan’s GoFundMe page, click here. You can also follow Dylan’s Facebook for updates on his condition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.