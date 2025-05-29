HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A 9-year-old Hamilton boy’s quick thinking saving the life of his pregnant mother and his unborn baby sister.

His family now calling him their hero.

“My mom could have died,” said Oliver Ware.

On May 2, 35 weeks into her pregnancy, Niki Ware passed out inside their Hamilton home.

Oliver had just gotten home from school and his dad, Jeff Ware, was still at work.

“I called 911,” Oliver said, thinking back to the day.

High blood pressure caused Niki to have multiple seizures. Doctors say that call helped to save her and baby Riley’s lives.

Complications from seizures can cut the oxygen flow to the baby, doctors said.

“He had to save his mama and his sister, and that’s what he did. Like to me, that’s the definition of a hero,” said Oliver’s dad.

Oliver is going into fourth grade at Fairwood Elementary and says he learned how to call 911 and what to do in an emergency during a lesson at school.

His parents are incredibly proud, saying they rest easy knowing that Riley has Oliver for a big brother.

“Good to know I’ve got this guy here. He’s got all of our backs,” Jeff said.

Oliver says the 911 operator and his grandmother helped him through this scary situation.

He was on the phone with the operator for more than 10 minutes, she walked him through what to do. He says she helped to keep him calm.

