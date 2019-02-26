9-year-old girl buys sleeping bags to pass out to the homeless

ROCKWALL, Texas (WSVN) — A 9-year-old Texas girl is raising money so she can buy sleeping bags for homeless people.

According to Fox 4, Aisley Bradford got about $60 in Christmas money and decided to use it to buy sleeping bags for the homeless.

After other people matched her $60 and got her a discount at the store, Aisley was able to pick up even more sleeping bags. She then headed to downtown Dallas and handed them out.

“When I walked outside, I felt how cold it was, and I thought of those people that didn’t have home or shelter,” Aisley said.

Aisley’s mother said she is proud of her daughter and her giving spirit.

“She was excited, she did most of the work with her brother and sisters, and I think they’re all giving kids, and so it just came natural,” Christina Bradford, Aisley’s mother, told Fox 4.

After passing out over two dozen sleeping bags, Aisley said she wants to raise more money, so she can give out even more sleeping bags.

Aisley has already started her own project called Cared N Covered. Click here to follow the project on Twitter.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help raise funds for Aisley’s project. To donate, click here.

