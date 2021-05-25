9-year-old finds $5,000 under floor mat while cleaning family SUV

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WSVN) — A 9-year-old Indiana boy made quite the discovery while cleaning out the family car.

Landon Melvin told WRTV that he was cleaning out his father’s SUV when he came across a package under a floor mat.

“I told my dad, and he said ‘OK, whatever,'” Landon said.

“I was like, ‘He’s 9. You found something, OK?’ He says, ‘No, dad, I really did,’ so I walk over, I see it,” said Michael Melvin, Landon’s dad.

Melvin said he initially thought the package to be paperwork, but on further inspection, realized it was actually $5,000.

Melvin said the thought to keep the money never crossed his mind.

“I immediately thought, ‘I need to find out who this belongs to,’” he told WRTV.

The family, who purchased the car in September, tracked down the previous owner of the SUV. It turns out that the previous owners were a South Carolina family who drove to Florida in 2019 for a cruise. However, they had forgotten where they had placed the money.

WRTV reported that the owners were grateful to get the cash back, but they also gave Landon a $1,000 reward.

“I’m thinking of all the things I can buy,” Landon said.

