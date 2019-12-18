9-year-old boy breaks down in tears while taking final chemo treatment

NORMAN, Okla. (WSVN) — A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy is celebrating being cancer-free after battling leukemia for several years.

According to Fox 35, Steven Cotter Jr. was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2016.

After three years of fighting, Steven took his final treatment in an emotional moment that was caught on camera.

Video shows Steven breaking down in tears while surrounded by dozens of empty pill containers.

“You have never seen pure happiness till you’ve seen a 9 year old little boy cry the most happiest tears ever to be cancer free and take his last chemo treatment!!” Steven’s mother, Ashley Cotter, wrote on Facebook. “My baby took his last chemo crying with a smile on his face!!!! God blessed my family! Both my sons have a story to tell!!! Listen and you all will hear of them going further then the stars!!! ❤️🥰🙏🏽this is one of the most proud moments I’ve ever lived!!”

Cotter told Fox 35 that Steven has big plans for the future.

“He always says he’s gonna work on being a NBA basketball player,” she said. “He’s very passionate about basketball. Through his treatment, that was one thing he never let cancer make him quit. He played through it all!”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.