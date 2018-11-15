9-year-old Alabama girl commits suicide after being bullied

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSVN) — A family is in mourning after a 9-year-old girl took her own life after being a victim of bullying.

According to AL.com, 9-year-old Maddison “Maddie” Whittsett was found by her mother after she hanged herself in her bedroom closet.

Whittsett and her mother, Eugenia Williams, were about to go to Chick-fil-A for some bonding time when Williams discovered her daughter.

Williams immediately began performing CPR, and Whittsett was rushed to the hospital where she was placed on life support. However, she passed away on Monday.

“She was so alive, energetic, funny, loved dance,” her mother said.

Whittsett’s stepfather said his stepdaughter had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and received special help at school, but she was also the occasional subject of bullying.

However, the parents said they met with the principal and said the situation had been taken care of.

But the family said one of Whittsett’s friends told them that she recently had a particularly bad day, which they believe may have played a role.

“We talked to one of her friends and Maddie had apparently had a bad day. The friend said Maddie was bullied and she looked sad while she was being bullied,” Whittsett’s stepfather said. “It must have really worn her out that day.”

The family also said Whittsett had recently begun taking a medication that had suicidal thoughts listed as a possible side effect.

“The bullying plus the medicine, I think, gave her the boost to do that,” Whittsett’s stepfather said.

The family hopes their story can serve as a lesson for people to be more aware of bullying and for parents and loved ones to keep an eye out for the warning signs.

“Maybe you can see if anything is going on. Look for changes in attitude. Changes in behavior,” Whittsett’s stepfather said. “Support them and be there for them.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.